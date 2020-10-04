Mitch MitchellDecember 10, 1956 - October 1, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Celebration of life services for Mitch Mitchell (63) of North Richland Hills, will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00p.m. – 4:00p.m. Saturday afternoon. Mitch Mitchell was born on December 10, 1956 to Fred and Lorenza Mitchell in Houston, Texas. He accepted Christ at a very young age. Mitch departed this live on October 1, 2020 in Bedford, Texas. He attended Houston ISD and afterward, he attended Texas State University where he got his degree in Journalism. Mitch married Cantricia (Candi) Blair Mitchell in 2005. Mitch joined the Star-Telegram in February 1999 after working at the Lufkin Dailey News. He worked in the Star-Telegram's Arlington office before moving to the downtown newsroom and was known as the reporter who worked to give a voice to the voiceless.Mitch was preceded in death by his father, Fred MitchellMitch leaves to carry on his memories: a loving wife Cantricia (Candi), three daughters Daishea Mitchell, Cherelle Hale and DaLexus McMillan: one son DaMarcus Hale all residing in DFW, mother Lorenza Mitchell, sister Rosa Mendes both of Houston, three granddaughters Daidranna Mitchell, Noell Hale and Ryleigh Tauzin, grandson Daidrien Mitchell and a host of nieces and nephews. Mitch will be missed by many and was loved by everyone.