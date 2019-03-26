Home

Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
Mitzi Landsman Boyd FORT WORTH--Mitzi Landsman Boyd, 74, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Lena Pope, Marty Leonard Community Chapel, 3200 Sanguinet St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Bill Boyd. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of North Texas, www.hsnt.org. SURVIVORS: Mitzi is survived by her loving husband, Bill Boyd; her sons, Michael Landsman nd Barton Landsman; granddaughters, Parker Landsman, Olivia Landsman and Lulu Landsman; and her beloved pets.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019
