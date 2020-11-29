Mitzi Mae Camp

April 4, 1930 - November 9, 2020

North Richland Hills, Texas - Mitzi Mae Camp was born in Grand Prairie, Texas to Frederick Edward and Ivah Mae Hoffman. She graduated from North Dallas High School. She spent many years working in the insurance industry. She was a faithful member of the Northeast Alanon Family Group for many years and always said she owed her happy and fulfilled life to that program and the members of the group. She loved to play bridge and could be found every Wednesday at the Southlake Senior Center. She also played at lease once a week in Colorado where she spent her summers. Most of all she loved watching her grandchildren grow up. As she was always just a kid at heart, getting to go with her daughter and the grandsons on trips to theme parks and cruises was right down her alley. Her summers in Colorado were the highlight of her year where she played for three months each year with old and new friends. She loved watching the eagles fly over the mountains and jeep trips up dirt roads and just the quite beauty. Getting to see her son play his music with different bands in the park in Gunnison was also a special treat. Her little dog "Maggie" was always at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, F.E. Hoffman, Jr., Clayton Hoffman

Survivors – Brian L. Camp, Jr., son and wife Cherrie Camp, Almont , Colorado: Ali Maddox, daughter and husband Stan Maddox, Colleyville, Texas: 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.





