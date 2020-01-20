Home

Moises Reyes Segura FORT WORTH--Retired Command Sergeant Major, Moises Reyes Segura, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Interment: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in DFW National Cemetery. Reception: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Live Oak Room at Greenwood. SGM Segura was born Jan. 21, 1931, in El Paso, Texas. In 1948, he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the post occupation of Japan in Okinawa. He served in Korea and completed two tours in Vietnam as a member of the Special Forces. Upon his retirement, he taught ROTC at the University of Texas at El Paso. He married Francisca Reyes in Hidalgo, Calif., in 1955. They had five children and traveled to many places until settling in Fort Worth. SGM Segura was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father. He was a mentor to all and a great friend and never met a dog he didn't like. He was preceded in death by his wife, Francisca. SURVIVORS: Left to honor and remember him are his children, Moises Jr., Knifewing (Beverly) of Gallup, N.M., Clifford (Cheri), Perry, and Lori (Todd) Iwanicki; his grandchildren, Clifford W. Segura, Shilo Segura, Hawk Segura, Nicole Segura, Devin Segura, and Blair Segura; great-grandchildren, Damien, Rain, and Sky; his siblings, Raymond, Soledad, Ernestina, Dolores and Ana; and several nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 20, 2020
