|
|
Mollie "Ginny" Allcorn Wiginton MANSFIELD--Mollie Wiginton, 75, went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday at Blessing Funeral Home. Burial: Mansfield Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Blessing. Burial: Mansfield Cemetery. Mollie retired from the city Of Mansfield Public Library. Her passions were her family, friends and hobbies. Mollie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen; and son, Danny "Bubba." SURVIVORS: Daughters, Glenda, Brenda and Sheila; sons, William and Bobby; beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Eugene Parker and Betty and Richard Miller; 12 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019