Mollie R. McLemore FORT WORTH -- Mollie R. McLemore 93, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday April 6, 2019 at Saint John Unleashed Church South. 800 South. Kimball Avenue South Lake, Texas 76092 Viewing Friday April 5, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Mollie leaves behind, her seven children, Louis, Betty (Herbert), Debra, Cheryl, Kenneth (Patricia), Kevin and Mark (Capri); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; Sisters, Ida Mae Johnson of San Diego, Calif.; Melva Dean of Smackover, Ark.; brother, Raymond Parsons of St. Louis, Mo.; sister-in-law, Shirley Lea and brother-in-law, Elder Booker Lea of Kingsland, Ark.; sisters-in-law, Sadie Parsons and Pearl Parsons both of St. Louis Mo.; special mention Florence Parsons of Fordyce, Ark.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019