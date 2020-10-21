1/1
Molly Averitte
1981 - 2020
Molly Averitte
October 12, 1981 - October 19, 2020
Arlilngton, Texas - Molly fought a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her son, William Wolfenberger, parents, Glen and Dorothy (Dee) Averitte, sister Marsha Unruh (Tim), and grandmother, Lorene Kreusel as well as a large extended family. Her infectious laugh and unconditional love will be missed by all who knew her. Services for memorial will be held at Grace Covenant Church, Wednesday, October 21 at 10am. 3402 I-20 #1543, Arlington, TX 76017. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to coloncancerfoundation.org


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Grace Covenant Church
