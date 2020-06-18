Molly Beatrice (Bea) Cocharo ARLINGTON--Molly Beatrice (Bea) Cocharo was born in Knox City, Texas on August 18, 1925 and passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation will be held June 17, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas from 6 to 8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 18, 2020, at Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns (www.carmelnuns.com) or the Tarrant Area Food Bank (www.tafb.org) She graduated from Hale Center High School in 1943, after which she moved to Pueblo, Colo. with her girlfriends to work in a factory, packing parachutes for US airmen during WWII. While there, she roomed at the house of Annie and Tony Pusatory. When their nephew, Grayson (Rocky) Cocharo, returned from war duty in the summer of 1945, they met and began their 75 year old love story. They lived in Boulder, Colo. and Alamogordo, N.M. while starting their family of three children, Laura, John and Martha, and then settled in Arlington, Texas for the next sixty six years. Bea was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Over the years, she belonged to many organizations, including: St. Maria Goretti Altar Society, SMG Home and School Association (chairing the cookbook committee), St. Maria Garden Club, Arlington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Arlington Women's Club, and two long time bridge clubs. She was an accomplished seamstress and needle worker, and she expressed herself through painting, ceramics, jewelry making and paper crafts, to name a few of her artistic endeavors. She also enjoyed collections of antiques, dolls, depression glass, owls and teapots; a passion she passed along to her children, as well. Bea and Rocky were very happy and proud to have been able to sponsor several refugee families from Vietnam during the 1970's. They loved to travel and visited wonderful destinations, such as Europe and Yucatan, Mexico. They took flying lessons together in the 1980's. Bea is preceded in death by her parents, John D. Bryan and Maudie C. Bryan; her brother, John D. Bryan; and her son, John G. Cocharo. SURVIVORS: Bea is survived by her husband of nearly 75 years, Grayson Cocharo; daughters, Laura Bachman (Will Bachman) and Martha Cocharo (Ken Stanley) and (Jeanette Cocharo). Also grandchildren, Bryan M. Smith, Leslie Wells, Jennifer Kass, Jaime Stephens, Julia Cocharo and Jarrett Cocharo and ten great-grandchildren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 18, 2020.