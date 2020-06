Mona Gwendolyn Bodenhamer COLLEYVILLE--Mona Gwendolyn "Gwen" Bodenhamer passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice . Gwen was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Detroit, Texas, to Margaret Brown Guest and Lander Morris Guest. She graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas, before marrying Richard Leroy Bodenhamer on Sept. 16, 1949. They moved to Arlington after Dick graduated from SMU and started working for Sun Oil Company. Gwen and Dick had three children, Don, Ray, and Mary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Morris Guest, and her husband, Richard Leroy Bodenhamer. SURVIVORS: Sons, Donald Pierce Bodenhamer and his wife, Sandra, Raymond Guest Bodenhamer; daughter, Mary Margaret Bodenhamer and her wife, Micki Grimland; grandchildren, Darren Bodenhamer and his wife, Brandy, Madelyn Bodenhamer Barton and her husband, Brandon Barton, Meredith Bodenhamer Walmsley and her husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren, Faith Reese, Brent, Poppy, Foster and Margaret.