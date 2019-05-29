Mona Lee Gaither BURLESON--Mona Lee Gaither, 89, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Mona passed after experiencing complications from an injury. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Mona was born Aug. 22, 1929, to the late Emma and Lee Johnson. She was born in Benbrook, Texas, and grew up in the small town of Aledo, Texas. Mona graduated from Godley High School in 1947. She excelled at office management tasks and was proud of her excellent typing abilities. She worked diligently in the insurance business until she began a family. Mona married Arlon Gaither in 1959, and they first lived on Melody Street in south Fort Worth. After the birth of their first child, Mona and Arlon bought a house in Forest Hills, in southeast Fort Worth. They had their second child about a year later. While raising her children, Mona was active in her church, and took a great pride in making the home comfortable for her family and growing flowers in the outside beds around the home. Mona and Arlon raised their family in Forest Hills for 25 years, then moved from the suburbs to the country, then later moved inside the city of Burleson, where she and Arlon lived for the rest of her life. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Arlon Neal Gaither of Burleson; daughter, Nell Sylvia Gaither of Dallas; son, Robert Lynn Gaither of Springtown, Texas; brothers, Tommy Johnson and wife, Sandy, of Bedford, Texas, and Don Johnson of Belton, Texas.



