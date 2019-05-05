Mona Lee Reiner SOUTHLAKE--Mona Lee Reiner passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. SERVICE: 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mona was born March 10, 1929, in Miles City, Mont., to Lawrence and Mildred Wohlgenant. One of six sisters, Mona grew up working on their ranch, which included herding cattle on horseback. She attended the University of Montana where she met her future husband, Douglas Reiner. In 1951 she moved to Los Angeles, married Doug, and adapted to California and city life. They were married for 66 years. Mona's independent spirit, intellect, dedication to excellence at work, and wonderful laugh defined her life. She was a skilled bridge player, talented gardener, and avid reader. She taught her daughters to stand up for their beliefs and to laugh often. An early champion of women's rights, she was adamant that both her daughters finish college and be able to support themselves before they married. She worked for the Covina Unified School District for 27 years, the majority of those as secretary to the principal of Northview High School. SURVIVORS: Mona is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Teri and Al Salomone and Sue and Steve Johnson; her grandchildren, Nicholas Salomone and Andrea Allshouse and their families, and Lindsay Johnson and Connor Johnson.



