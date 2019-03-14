Monica De La Torre FORT WORTH -- Monica De La Torre, 71, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Dallas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth Leonard Memorial Chapel with reception to follow. MEMORIALS: First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Monica was born Jan. 31, 1948, in Champagne Urbana, Ill. Monica resided in Fort Worth since 2007, and had been a resident of Arlington, Texas and Coral Gables, Fla. for many years. She was a graduate of Urbana High School and then went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from The University of North Texas with a B.A. in English and French. She worked as Membership Director for City Club Fort Worth and took pride in providing superior customer service for all of her members over the decades of working in the private club industry. Previously, she was Membership Director at Park Cities Club Dallas, Membership Director at The Country Club of Coral Gables, Coral Gables, Fla., Vice President of Development for Club Corp of America (CCA), and Owner and Founder of De La Torre International, a private club consulting company. She was known both domestically and internationally for her work in the industry. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth. Monica was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie Huck, July 20, 2019; and her father, Walter Huck, October 13, 2001. SURVIVORS: her son, Andrew De La Torre; daughter-in-law, Kelsey De La Torre; and grandchildren, Luca (4) and Mia (7) of Fort Worth.



