Monica Eileen Herman FORT WORTH--Monica Eileen Herman, 84, a much beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, in the company of family. SERVICE: Noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. She will be interred with her husband, Roger, in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Monica was born Monica Eileen Shea on Sept. 15, 1934. Raised in Buffalo, N.Y., by her parents, Florence and Jeremiah Shea, she moved to Tucson, Ariz., where she graduated from Tucson High School and met her husband of over 50 years, Roger Herman, and thus began a lifetime commitment to military service and to her family. Roger enlisted in the Air Force, eventually retiring as a lieutenant colonel, and Monica accompanied him to Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, where all four of their children were born. This was the first of many deployments across the world for the family (including Taipei, Taiwan) and where Lieutenant Colonel Herman flew missions as a U2 pilot. Eventually, the Herman family settled in Fort Worth, Texas, where Monica worked for many years as the assistant director of the Sid Richardson Museum of Western Art. Monica volunteered her time to many philanthropies throughout her life and developed a love for reading and collecting memorabilia and art work gathered during her travels. Education was of great importance to Monica and Roger, and both attained their college degrees while serving the Air Force. Monica went on to teach for the Department of Defense schools and several of her children followed her into the profession. Monica was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; and her sisters, Suzanne Coen and Florence Stout. SURVIVORS: Her children, Eileen Herman Friou and her husband, Robert Gira, Robert Herman and his wife, Kathryn, Susan Herman Dougherty and her husband, Don, Mary Herman Schwab; grandchildren, Katie Legg and husband, Brian, Megan Riegger and husband, Ron, Laura Herman, Elizabeth Pizzurro and husband, Brandon, Roger McGrew and wife, Kendra, David Dougherty and wife, Skylar, Michael Dougherty, Jacob Schwab and Pauline Schwab; and great-grandchildren, Mason Legg and Ashlyn and Leighton Pizzurro.



