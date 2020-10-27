Monica Kristine Quinene

June 20, 1981 - October 21, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Our beloved Monica Kristine Holguin Quinene was born in Fort Worth, Texas on June 20, 1981 to Jesus and Lilia Holguin.

Mass of Christian burial: 10:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Moni attended North Side High School and continued her education at Tarleton State University where she began her sisterhood with Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Inc. Her passion for education began while teaching at the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Worth, where she was instrumental in many students creating their college goals. She continued to shape students' lives while teaching Spanish and AVID in Keller ISD and Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

Moni met the love of her life, Robert, in 2009 and they were married in 2010. They created a beautiful family and were blessed with two children, Robert Anthony, age 7, and Liliana Rose, age 6. Moni knew very early that she wanted to have a family and her devotion to her children never faltered. She was a natural mother and her love extended to the rest of her family as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, niece, cousin and everyone's best friend.

Her smile was incredibly contagious and her love shined through in everything she did. Moni could see the best in everyone and guided them to see the same in themselves. #liveandlovelikemonica







