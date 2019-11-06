Home

Montie Lee "Dot" North

Montie Lee "Dot" North EDMOND, OKLA.--Montie Lee "Dot" North, 97, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Oaklawn Cemetery, Decatur, Texas. Montie was born in the Blewett Community, south of Decatur, Texas, on March 21, 1922, to Arthur and Pink Grimes. She grew up on a small farm near Blewett with her four sisters and two brothers, who preceded her in death. After graduation from Decatur High School, she moved to Fort Worth and married Walton Eugene North in 1942. She was a member of Alta Mere Baptist Church for over 50 years where she taught Sunday School and was president of the Women's Missionary Union. She moved to Edmond, Okla., in 2001 to be with her son, Teddy Ray North and wife, Anita. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Edmond and continued to teach and serve. Montie was preceded in death by her husband; and daughter, Tommie Jean Lee. SURVIVORS: Three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019
