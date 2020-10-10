Monty Suttle

July 15, 1951 - September 30, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Monty Wayne Suttle passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Monty was born July 15, 1951, in Port Acres, Texas, to Dora and Max Suttle. He grew up in Anahuac, Texas, and graduated from Anahuac High School. Monty earned a degree in political science from Stephen F. Austin State University in December 1975. After marrying in 1976, Monty started his career in Houston before moving to Fort Worth to begin working at General Dynamics (now known as Lockheed Martin). He worked in numerous roles before retiring as senior project manager after 34 years with the company. Numerous colleagues of his become lifelong friends and he was proud of his tenure at Lockheed.

But what he was most proud of was raising his three kids, Samantha, Lauren and Matthew. Monty was always there for every school function, sporting event and Boy Scout activity and any interest of his kids became a passion of his, too. He enjoyed being a dad and was fully devoted to them. Monty was proud of his three children graduating college, the adults they became and their many accomplishments.

Monty didn't know a stranger; he would talk to everyone. He loved telling stories and laughing with his family and friends. As the oldest of five kids, he wasn't short on funny tales of growing up in a small town. Monty enjoyed fishing, kayaking and being outdoors. He loved tinkering in his shop and singing the lyrics to every Jimmy Buffett song. He attended weekly lunches with his Lockheed buddies throughout retirement and they frequented Fort Worth favorites like Railhead and Kincaid's. Monty became somewhat of a local celebrity at Kincaid's after being recruited to appear in a commercial for his beloved burger joint.

Monty began dating Robin Fertig in 2007. They enjoyed many of the same hobbies together. In June 2010, Monty experienced a cardiac event at home and thanks to Robin's quick actions and the life-saving efforts of some first responders, he survived and received a second chance at life. The two married in an intimate ceremony in April 2020.

His larger-than-life personality and his joyous laughter will be missed by all. He was excited to become a grandfather and begin that next chapter of his life. Monty's faith was paramount in his life which he lived in service to the Lord. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7

Monty leaves behind his wife, Robin Suttle; his daughters, Samantha Griffith (Jake) and Lauren Faubel (Ben) and daughter, Megan Faubel; his son, Matthew (fiancée Kristine Merriman); his brothers, Marcus Suttle and Mitchell Suttle; his sister, Darlene Marek (Jimmy); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who became family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store