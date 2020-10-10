1/1
Monty Suttle
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monty Suttle
July 15, 1951 - September 30, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Monty Wayne Suttle passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Monty was born July 15, 1951, in Port Acres, Texas, to Dora and Max Suttle. He grew up in Anahuac, Texas, and graduated from Anahuac High School. Monty earned a degree in political science from Stephen F. Austin State University in December 1975. After marrying in 1976, Monty started his career in Houston before moving to Fort Worth to begin working at General Dynamics (now known as Lockheed Martin). He worked in numerous roles before retiring as senior project manager after 34 years with the company. Numerous colleagues of his become lifelong friends and he was proud of his tenure at Lockheed.
But what he was most proud of was raising his three kids, Samantha, Lauren and Matthew. Monty was always there for every school function, sporting event and Boy Scout activity and any interest of his kids became a passion of his, too. He enjoyed being a dad and was fully devoted to them. Monty was proud of his three children graduating college, the adults they became and their many accomplishments.
Monty didn't know a stranger; he would talk to everyone. He loved telling stories and laughing with his family and friends. As the oldest of five kids, he wasn't short on funny tales of growing up in a small town. Monty enjoyed fishing, kayaking and being outdoors. He loved tinkering in his shop and singing the lyrics to every Jimmy Buffett song. He attended weekly lunches with his Lockheed buddies throughout retirement and they frequented Fort Worth favorites like Railhead and Kincaid's. Monty became somewhat of a local celebrity at Kincaid's after being recruited to appear in a commercial for his beloved burger joint.
Monty began dating Robin Fertig in 2007. They enjoyed many of the same hobbies together. In June 2010, Monty experienced a cardiac event at home and thanks to Robin's quick actions and the life-saving efforts of some first responders, he survived and received a second chance at life. The two married in an intimate ceremony in April 2020.
His larger-than-life personality and his joyous laughter will be missed by all. He was excited to become a grandfather and begin that next chapter of his life. Monty's faith was paramount in his life which he lived in service to the Lord. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7
Monty leaves behind his wife, Robin Suttle; his daughters, Samantha Griffith (Jake) and Lauren Faubel (Ben) and daughter, Megan Faubel; his son, Matthew (fiancée Kristine Merriman); his brothers, Marcus Suttle and Mitchell Suttle; his sister, Darlene Marek (Jimmy); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who became family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home
850 N Cardinal Road
Azle, TX 76020
817-444-1124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 7, 2020
I worked with Monty on the Taiwan program at General Dynamics now Lockheed Martin for 10 years. He was a delight to be around. His faith in Jesus Christ was well demonstrated. He and I talked a lot about the gospel and we learned something from each other. My prayers go to the family. May the peace of God guard your hearts and know that absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Cora Wells
Coworker
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 7, 2020

May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
October 6, 2020
Monty was a good friend, always had a smile on his face, a joy to work with, and a story to tell. He will be missed.
John Fee
Friend
October 5, 2020
Started as a customer and ended as friends. His infectious laugh could never be duplicated, you could hear him coming across the way. I always looked forward to hearing his newest stories of fishing adventures and new restaurant recommendations. I was happy to hear that he recently tied the knot, after a long over due wait. He will be missed, along with his laugh, and entertaining stories. A true one of a kind genuine person... until we meet again.
Brandon Jackson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved