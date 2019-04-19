Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan Kathryn McDonald

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morgan Kathryn McDonald Obituary
Morgan Kathryn McDonald BEDFORD -- Morgan Kathryn McDonald passed away on Tuesday, April 16th. She was born in Memphis, Tenn. on December 14, 1992. SERVICE: to Celebrate Morgan's life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Forest Ridge Memorial Chapel, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas. Additional services will be held at at later date in Hazelhurst, Miss. MEMORIALS: may be made to the Recovery Resource Council, 2700 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76111. www.recoverycouncil.org She graduated from the Aveda Institute with a degree in Cosmetology and loved her work as a beautician's assistant. Morgan loved the beach and enjoyed boating trips with her family. She spent several weekends with her dad at his hunting camp, complete with her camouflage outfit. She was an artist and spent many hours drawing in her spare time. Morgan loved to read and took a book with her almost everywhere she went. She was a huge cat-lover, and always looked after the local strays. Growing up, Morgan's pets were very tolerant when she dressed them up like dolls and even let her take them for stroller rides. She was preceded in death by Charles R. and Jean McDonald, paternal grandparents; Bude, MS; John P. Hoffman, maternal grandfather; Winnsboro, Texas. SURVIVORS: Kelli Hoffman, Mother - Bedford; Charles E McDonald and wife, Kelly, - Father Dallas; Tyler C McDonald and wife, Jasmine brother; Jackson, Miss.; S. Kay Robinson, maternal grandmother Euless; Mary Kay Hoffman, maternal step-grandmother; Winnsboro, Texas; Mike and Kathy Rose, godparents/ Uncle and Aunt Hazlehurst, Miss.; and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now