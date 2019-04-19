Morgan Kathryn McDonald BEDFORD -- Morgan Kathryn McDonald passed away on Tuesday, April 16th. She was born in Memphis, Tenn. on December 14, 1992. SERVICE: to Celebrate Morgan's life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Forest Ridge Memorial Chapel, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas. Additional services will be held at at later date in Hazelhurst, Miss. MEMORIALS: may be made to the Recovery Resource Council, 2700 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76111. www.recoverycouncil.org She graduated from the Aveda Institute with a degree in Cosmetology and loved her work as a beautician's assistant. Morgan loved the beach and enjoyed boating trips with her family. She spent several weekends with her dad at his hunting camp, complete with her camouflage outfit. She was an artist and spent many hours drawing in her spare time. Morgan loved to read and took a book with her almost everywhere she went. She was a huge cat-lover, and always looked after the local strays. Growing up, Morgan's pets were very tolerant when she dressed them up like dolls and even let her take them for stroller rides. She was preceded in death by Charles R. and Jean McDonald, paternal grandparents; Bude, MS; John P. Hoffman, maternal grandfather; Winnsboro, Texas. SURVIVORS: Kelli Hoffman, Mother - Bedford; Charles E McDonald and wife, Kelly, - Father Dallas; Tyler C McDonald and wife, Jasmine brother; Jackson, Miss.; S. Kay Robinson, maternal grandmother Euless; Mary Kay Hoffman, maternal step-grandmother; Winnsboro, Texas; Mike and Kathy Rose, godparents/ Uncle and Aunt Hazlehurst, Miss.; and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



