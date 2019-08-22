|
|
Morgan Vuong Vo GRAND PRAIRIE - Baby Morgan Vuong Vo, beloved son of Scott and Julie Vo. Cherished grand baby, nephew, cousin, and blessing to all who loved him. Born on Thursday, July 18, 2019, and returned to Heaven on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was here for 2,273,756 seconds, and he was loved for every single one. During his twenty seven days with us, he gave us inspiration, love, and joy. He was, and is a beautiful baby boy who touched so many hearts. Our baby love, our life, our precious soul, our heart, we love you forever.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019