Morlin John "Mike" Vincent
1933 - 2020
September 12, 1933 - November 19, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Morlin "Mike" John Vincent entered Heaven peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Holy Family Church, 6150 Pershing Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, with Rev. Hoa Nguyen officiating.
Morlin was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sept. 12, 1933. Morlin was one of 10 beloved children. After graduating from Waukesha High School, Morlin was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years. After his service, he entered Carroll College where he graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1959 with a BS degree in Mathematics and Business Administration. During college, Morlin met his future wife Catherine of 61 years. Upon graduating, he went to work for Swift & Co. in Chicago. After 10 years he relocated to Fort Worth where he had a career in Finance with various private companies. In later years he worked at the Department of Defense on several Aerospace projects. Morlin loved going to work and did so until retiring in his early 80's.
Morlin was an accomplished and brilliant man. He was a scratch golfer on the college team and continued his golf at Shady Oaks and Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. He was also a champion at table tennis and bowling, and later mastered tennis. Morlin worked tirelessly in his beautiful yard and patrolled it daily for signs of new growth, bird nests and playful squirrels. He was a reflective man, and did not show his feelings easily. Morlin was selfless, never wanting for anything himself and always ensured his family was provided for. Morlin was strong and courageous, he never complained, about anything, not even when his health was failing him. Morlin is a beautiful soul. May the Lord bless him with endless days in the sun and in our hearts.
Morlin was the last surviving child of his parents, Charles and Pearl Vincent.
Survivors: Wife, Catherine; two daughters, Judith Ann Vincent and Kim Vincent Dale; Kim's husband, Brad Pflueger; and granddaughter, Lauren Dale.




Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
