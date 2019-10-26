|
Morris Calvin Counts BEDFORD -- Morris Calvin Counts, age 71, died on October 15, 2019, in Bedford, TX. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Smithfield Masonic Lodge #455 AF & AM, 8103 Main St, North Richland Hills, Texas 76182. Robie Holder will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Morris' life. At Morris' request, his body was donated to UNT Health Services, Willed Body Program for the advancement of science. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children at 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, Texas 75219. Morris was born on January 29, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Amon Carter Riverside High School in 1966. He worked at Lennox Air Conditioning, union construction, and pipeline construction. Morris was a social, active man who was deeply involved in Masonic Lodge, local car clubs, and union activities for the majority of his life. He received the Golden Trowel Award for his 25+ years of service as a Freemason. He is preceded in death by his parents, M.C. and Delphine Counts; his brothers, Wm. David Counts, and Michael P. Counts. His family and friends will always remember him as nice, outgoing, caring, and a friendly person. The family would like to thank Forum Parkway in Bedford for the care Morris received while he was there. You truly made him feel at home. SURVIVORS: Morris is survived by his sons, Philip (Katie) Counts, of North Richland Hills; Todd (Lori) Counts of Flower Mound, Texas; his grandchildren, Joel Morris, Jocelyn, Jacob and Juliana Counts; and Lindsay and Zoe Busby; and his sisters, Joleta (Garry) Scott of Tecumseh, Kans., and Iris Counts of Longview, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019