Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Morris's life story with friends and family

Share Morris's life story with friends and family





Morris W. Hestilow HURST--Morris Weldon Hestilow, 87, passed Monday, May 18, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 10:30 a.m. Thur., Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store