Moses Charles Dawson FORT WORTH -- For this God is our God forever and ever: He will be our guide even unto death-Psalm 48:14. Moses Charles Dawson made his transition calmly, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the comfort of his residence. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, 11 a.m. at Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. B.R. Daniels pastor officiating. Burial: 2:30 p.m in the Dallas/Fort Worth Cemetery with full military honors, presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation: Thursday, Noon to 8 p.m. with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations SURVIVORS: Wife, Jonie Dawson; children, Michael Dawson, Sr. (Lana), Veronica McDaniel (Timothy), Kirkland Brown (Clarissa), Jacqueline Matthews, Regina Brown; god-son, Ke'Shaun Reed; brothers, Charles and Billy Knight; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019