|
|
Moufida Salo DALLAS -- Daughter to Issaf Jabri and Khaled Ghezala, Moufida Ghezala Salo passed away in her sleep at home in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of seventy seven. Moufida was born in February of 1942 in Amman, Jordan. She married Ronald Salo in August of 1973 and proudly became an American Citizen in September of 1977. In December of 1977, she graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the French language. In 1977, she published her first book, "Arabic for Americans," which was followed by six others on history, literature and her poetry. She was a primary teacher in Algeria, a journalist in France, and college professor of French and Arabic in the Dallas County Community College District, El Centro campus. Language, literature and music were her greatest passions. Moufida was fluent in Arabic, French, English and Turkish and composed poetry in Arabic, French, and English. Her journalism articles have been widely read throughout the Middle East. She was a devoted and loving wife to Ronald Salo and beloved mother survived by two sons, three daughters and many grandchildren. RAHMA FUNERAL HOME 7810 Spring Valley Road Dallas, Texas 75254 972-386-0383
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019