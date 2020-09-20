Muriel A. Ormsby
May 18, 1924 - September 16, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Muriel "Mickey" Ormsby, 96, peacefully passed to her eternal rest on Wednesday September 16, 2020 in Arlington, TX.
Services: Her funeral will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, September 24 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Arlington, Texas, with visitation and rosary at Wade Family Funeral Home, from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23. Her interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorn, NY at 10 AM, Saturday, September 26 where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Charles.
Memorials: Memorial Contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or St Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Arlington, TX
Mickey was born in Union City, New Jersey to George and Victorine Fallet Anderson.
Above all else, Muriel was devoted to her family and friends, caring and sharing her love without limits. She was a curious, independent woman who traveled the world and tried not to miss a moment of fun. Her boundless energy, determination and faith are an inspiration to all who have known her.
Widowed at a young age, Muriel juggled caring for her family and pursuit of a career with grace and excellence. Once her children were grown, she bravely relocated from NY to Texas with her job as Executive Assistant at American Airlines and she later continued working in various administrative positions until the age of 88.
Muriel was a faithful communicant of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church where she served as a religious education instructor and Eucharistic Minister.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Ormsby.
Survivors: She is survived by her children, Michael Ormsby and wife Doreen, of Seabrook, TX; Patrick Ormsby and wife Mely, of Arlington, TX; Peggy McCurry and husband Jim, of Atlanta, GA; 10 grandchildren (Tara, Evan, Ethan, Aidan, Ariana, Liam, Brenna, Brendan, Megan and Meryl); and 9 great-grandchildren.
We have been blessed by knowing her.