Murray Elsworth Brown FORT WORTH--Murray Elsworth Brown, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many he had the pleasure of knowing over his long, active, and adventurous life. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Reception: 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Live Oak Room at Greenwood. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saginaw United Methodist Church where Murray was a member for over 61 years, to support children in the U.S. and overseas (Murray and Mary supported 25 children for over 30 years) to veterans organizations, or to . Murray was born on a farm near Creelman, Saskatchewan, Canada, on July 7, 1923, to parents, Benjamin F. Brown and Elvira Jane Thomson Brown. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy for three-plus years as World War II began one month later. Murray served on the USS Pyro, an ammunition carrying ship; the USS Gambier Bay (CVE), a small aircraft carrier sunk on its maiden voyage in the battle of Leyte Gulf; and briefly on the USS Knox. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Murray married the love of his life, Mary, in 1946 and moved to Texas with two small children to attend Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1953 with a major in accounting and minor in social sciences. After returning to Regina, Saskatchewan. Canada, for a couple of years, the family returned to Texas, and dad pursued his career employed with Weaver and Tidwell. Murray decided to open his own bookkeeping and tax service in the mid-1950s when he purchased a building on North Main and enjoyed the many friends he came in contact with through business and recreation. Murray loved traveling in the U.S., Canada, and abroad, and attended numerous ship reunions all across the United States and overseas. The last reunion of the USS Gambier is scheduled for this October in San Diego. Dad enjoyed his toys: campers, RV's, boats, and, most of all, small planes. Murray was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Mary; two infant children, James Carson and Rose Mary; and brothers, Frank and wife, Tess Bradford, Vernon, and Clarence and wife, Jackie. SURVIVORS: Murray left behind daughters, Donna Middleton (Michael) of Garland, Carol Slimp (Donald) of Hewitt; grandchildren, Stephen Hickman of Garland, Brian Middleton (Kimberly) of White Settlement, Mandy Roberts (Terry) of Conroe, Karla Wolfe (Durward) of Tomball; great-grandchildren, Mia, Madeline, Taylor, MaKenna, Riley and Colton; brother, Roy and wife, Bette; sister-in-law, Joan Brown; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and their children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019