Myong Sun King FORT WORTH--Myong Sun King, 70, born June 15, 1950, in the city of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, crossed over from earth to heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020. After marrying active army soldier, Sgt. Lee A. King, she started a family and permanently moved from Seoul, South Korea, to the United States to start a new chapter in her life. Her marriage was followed by divorce, which molded her to being an independently strong mother for her only child, Larry King. After settling in Fort Worth, she had found her new place to call home. Myong found a niche in the manufacturing of auto parts. She was an employee with Reed's Alternators Starters and Water Pumps during the mid-70s and later Simeus Foods International Inc. from 1993 to 2010. She retired to spend quality time with her two grandchildren, Apollo and Paris King. She was known to be a very tough woman who could stand on her on two feet as she taught herself how to read and write English. She loved animals and was a very compassionate person. There was never a day she wasn't actively doing something just to pass her time. If she ever sat idle, it would be to watch a good movie, game shows, cooking shows or NFL football. She transpired with tranquility in her mind and soul.