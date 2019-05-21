Myra J. Abbott AZLE--Myra Jo Hanson Abbott, 80, of Azle departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, to be waiting in heaven for her family and friends she leaves behind. There, she will be reunited with those gone on before. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday at Lakeside Church of God. Entombment: 2 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeside Church of God. Myra was born Nov. 12, 1938, west of Idabel, Okla., to Archie and Essie Palmer Hanson. Myra was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cheryl Abbott Little; sister, Maxine Flowers and husband, Don; sister, Nell Walker and husband, Earl. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eulan "Bill" Abbott Sr.; son, Eulan Abbott Jr. and wife, Darla; son, Keith Abbott; daughter, Jo Elaine "Jodie" James and husband, Mark Sr.; daughter, Carol Hatfield and husband, Robert (Bob); her daughter Cheryl's husband, Chris Little and wife, Valerie; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



