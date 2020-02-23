Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
More Obituaries for Myra Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Jean Acker Adams

Myra Jean Acker Adams Obituary
Myra Jean Acker Adams BEDFORD--Myra Jean Acker Adams was born Nov. 22, 1949, in Sallisaw, Okla., to the late Mildred Marie Sanders Acker and Richard Donald Acker. She went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home in Bedford, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Hurst, 1801 Norwood Drive, Hurst, Texas, 76054. Committal service: 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Myra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hurst and was actively involved with the Preschool Ministry for years. Myra had a creative touch and was a talented quilter. She also loved to spend countless hours gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Randy Adams of Bedford, Texas; adoring sons, Justin Adams and wife, Kim, of Tyler, Texas, and Lance Adams and wife, Manon, of Denmark; precious grandchildren, Liam Adams, Adelaide Adams, and Macy Adams, all of Denmark; brothers, Charles Acker of Tahlequah, Okla., Frank Acker and wife, Jeanie, of Idabel, Okla., Dale Acker of Bedford, Texas, and Gary Acker and wife, Kathy, of Sallisaw, Okla.; sister, Ruth Ann Bosler and husband, Barry, of Philadelphia, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews; church family; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
