Myra Lee Sowell Northcutt CLEBURNE--Myra Lee Sowell Northcutt passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private family graveside service conducted by Brent Northcutt at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in Rose Hill Cemetery, Cleburne, Texas. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Rosser Funeral Home, 1664 W. Henderson, Cleburne, Texas. MEMORIALS: Remembrances may be made to "The Bridge." c/o Westhill Church of Christ, P.O. Box 766 Cleburne, TX 76033. Myra was born Feb. 3, 1942, into the loving parentage of Albert and Jennie Lee Sowell, and joined her older brother, George Albert (predeceased 2014). As an early adult, she became a Christian while attending the Granbury Street Church of Christ and remained faithful to HIM throughout her lifetime. She currently attends the Westhill Church of Christ in Cleburne, Texas. Myra graduated from Cleburne High School in 1960, earning her BA in Education at Abilene Christian College in 1964 and her MA in Education from North Texas University in 1971. She taught school in Abilene, Texas, for a short while, then moved to Denver, Colo., to teach in Jefferson County. After two years service, she moved back to Texas and taught in Richardson and Cleburne, Texas. While in the Dallas area, she met Burt Northcutt, and they were married Oct. 11, 1975. Soon thereafter they decided to make Cleburne, Texas, their permanent residence. SURVIVORS: Husband, Burt; son, Brent and wife, Michelle Marie; adult granddaughters, Madison and Morgan of Granbury, Texas; sister-in-law, Meredith Sowell and son, Lynn; niece, Lora Frazier and husband, Glen, and son, Logan of Cleburne, Texas; Lawrence Sowell and wife, Vicki, and son, Jason, of Stephenville, Texas; along with numerous cousins throughout Oklahoma and Tennessee.