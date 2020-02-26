|
Myra Lou Zimmermann GRANBURY--Myra Lou Zimmermann, 91, of Granbury passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A visitation and memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas. Myra was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Bluff Dale, Texas, to Mark and Myra Faye Rhoades. She married Friedrich Zimmermann on Aug. 1, 1952. She was a loving faithful wife and mother. Myra was a devout Christian lady who loved the Lord. She taught Sunday School and was very active in the Woman's Missionary Union. She was a missionary at heart who gave all honor and glory to our sovereign God for her uncommon talent. She was a world renown water colorist whose work was shared from her homes located in Fort Worth, Texas, Clinton, Okla., Fairbanks, Alaska, Omaha, Neb., Hurst, Texas, Morgan Mill, Texas, and of late, Granbury, Texas. While stationed in Alaska, the Fairbanks Art Gallery solely displayed her work of Alaskan motif. A doctor from Wayland, Mass., came to view, and subsequently purchased the entire exhibit. Her every residence from thence became an art gallery. Her paintings and crafts have now been scattered and admired throughout the world. SURVIVORS: Myra is survived by her husband of 67 years, "Fred" Zimmermann; son, Mark Zimmermann and wife, Tani; and daughter, Layne Sutton and husband, Larry.
