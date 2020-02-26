Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Zimmermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Lou Zimmermann


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra Lou Zimmermann Obituary
Myra Lou Zimmermann GRANBURY--Myra Lou Zimmermann, 91, of Granbury passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A visitation and memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas. Myra was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Bluff Dale, Texas, to Mark and Myra Faye Rhoades. She married Friedrich Zimmermann on Aug. 1, 1952. She was a loving faithful wife and mother. Myra was a devout Christian lady who loved the Lord. She taught Sunday School and was very active in the Woman's Missionary Union. She was a missionary at heart who gave all honor and glory to our sovereign God for her uncommon talent. She was a world renown water colorist whose work was shared from her homes located in Fort Worth, Texas, Clinton, Okla., Fairbanks, Alaska, Omaha, Neb., Hurst, Texas, Morgan Mill, Texas, and of late, Granbury, Texas. While stationed in Alaska, the Fairbanks Art Gallery solely displayed her work of Alaskan motif. A doctor from Wayland, Mass., came to view, and subsequently purchased the entire exhibit. Her every residence from thence became an art gallery. Her paintings and crafts have now been scattered and admired throughout the world. SURVIVORS: Myra is survived by her husband of 67 years, "Fred" Zimmermann; son, Mark Zimmermann and wife, Tani; and daughter, Layne Sutton and husband, Larry.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -