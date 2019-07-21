|
Myron C. Holdredge FORT WORTH--Myron C. "Mike" Holdredge, 92, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. INURNMENT: He will be inurned next to his wife, Lee, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Myron was born April 17, 1927, in Paonia, Colo., to Pearl and Myron M. Holdredge. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1944 and served on US Navy ships in World War II and later served in the Army during the Korean War. He owned a heating and AC business in Broomfield, Colo., before moving to Fort Worth in 1965 where he became a mechanic, owning a full-service gas station for many years on Magnolia Avenue. Myron was preceded in death by his wife, Loveta "Lee" Holdredge; son, John; parents; brothers, Keith and Edgar; and sister, Alice. SURVIVORS: Brother, Russell; children, Bill, Lynette and Mike Jr.; four stepchildren; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019