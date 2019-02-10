|
Myron "Mike" Macy WEATHERFORD--Myron "Mike" Macy passed Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Weatherford, Texas, at age 99 years. Myron was born in rural Emporia, Kan., to Calvin Lewis and Nellie Bly Ratcliff Macy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Loren; sister, Aleita Macy Forbeck; wife, Nelta. SURVIVORS: Four generations of nieces and nephews; and many friends. His ashes will be scattered near Nelta's in a place dear to his heart. MEMORIALS: Suggested memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church or Manna, both in Weatherford, Texas. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019