Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Myrtle Antwine Jones FORT WORTH--Myrtle Antwine Jones, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home in a local senior living center. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Myrtle Louise was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Fort Worth to Clarence and Euba Mayner. She graduated as valedictorian of Diamond Hill High School in 1949. She was employed at General Dynamics/Lockheed for 30 years. Myrtle had a keen intellect and excelled in photography, piano, singing, sewing, dancing. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Frances Mayner Kubick; her husbands, Lewis Antwine, Lyndell Jones. SURVIVORS: Sister, brother-in-law, Janice and Haskell Dotson; two nieces, their spouses, Tracy and Victor Jones, Kristy and Dan Halyburton; great-nieces, nephews. Myrtle was a kind, gentle, loving soul. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019
