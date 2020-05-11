Myrtle Beatrice Lewis-Keeton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Beatrice Lewis-Keeton FORT WORTH--Myrtle Beatrice Lewis-Keeton entered into her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after blessing us with her presence for 109 years. CHURCH SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ, 1745 East Davis St., Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Ms. Lewis-Keeton was preceded in death by her son, Nathaniel Lewis, and her loving husband, John Keeton. SURVIVORS: Son, Wayne Lewis; five grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family, who will continue to carry on her legacy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Service
11:00 AM
Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ
Send Flowers
Interment
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved