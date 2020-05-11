Myrtle Beatrice Lewis-Keeton FORT WORTH--Myrtle Beatrice Lewis-Keeton entered into her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after blessing us with her presence for 109 years. CHURCH SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ, 1745 East Davis St., Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Ms. Lewis-Keeton was preceded in death by her son, Nathaniel Lewis, and her loving husband, John Keeton. SURVIVORS: Son, Wayne Lewis; five grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family, who will continue to carry on her legacy.