Myrtle Dean Bunje
1935 - 2020
Myrtle Dean Bunje
August 31, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Frisco, Texas - Myrtle D. Bunje, 85, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Plano.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind, www.afb.org.
Myrtle was born on August 31, 1935 in Yale, Oklahoma to George Oliver Duncan and Lutie Ann Dawes Duncan. She worked for American Airlines for 40 years in International Sales and was on the "Expert Team" in the Tour Department.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Frederick Jules Parrott in 1995; second husband, Alfred Johann Bunje in 2005; son, Daryll Jules Parrott in 2005; and stepson, Eric Bunje.
Survivors: Daughter, Denise Louise Templeton and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Nick Pahanish and wife, Shelley, Rory Babineaux, Connor Parrott Barczak and Heather Ham and husband, Troy; sister, Martha G. Kelly; nieces, Nancy Neighbors and Jackie Sue Dwyer; step-children, Jan Scarborogh, Terry Beard and husband, Jimmy, Elise Jones and husband, Wes; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
Myrt I’m remembering our telephone cconversations from a few years ago and our Time together he first Christian church and the American Airlines Three Diamond Society. God bless and keep you!
Jock Bethune
Friend
