Myrtle Irene Adams FORT WORTH--Myrtle Irene Adams, 96, went into the Heavenly Kingdom of her Lord and to the arms of her beloved husband, Walter, in the early morning of Saturday, July 27, 2019, after having spent her last days surrounded by her four sons, her closest friend and numerous other family members. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held in the place she worshipped God for 67 years, St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, 2700 McPherson Ave., Fort Worth, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Myrtle was born in Clinchco, Va., and grew up in Columbus, Ohio, where she attended North High School and met the man who would become her love and her husband until his passing more than 70 years later. Myrtle and Walter were married Dec. 13, 1944, just before he shipped out to Europe for World War II service. Myrtle loved playing the piano and dancing with her husband. They spent many Friday nights playing bridge with their friends, Saturday nights dancing at the Petroleum Club of Fort Worth and many evenings with their Fandango Dance Club friends. Myrtle also was a member of the Fort Worth Woman's Club and served for years with Walter as a volunteer usher at Bass Performance Hall. Myrtle and her husband, Walter, spent their life together raising their four sons. Myrtle's example of grace, compassion and kindness towards all others will always be greatly treasured by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her strong faith in God was most evident through her love and devotion to her husband and also by her many years of service to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon, elder and president of the Presbyterian Women of St. Stephen. SURVIVORS: Loving sons, Thomas, Ronald, Randall and William, their wives and families; grandchildren, Meredith Adams, Daphne Adams, Deche Adams, Paul Adams, Elena Adams, Thomas Adams, Veronika Adams, Christopher Adams, Sarah Dixon, and Colin Navarre; great-grandchildren, Mirana Adams, Collin Bloodworth, Nathaniel Bloodworth, Ava Dixon and Alex Dixon; and her closest friend, Billye Smith. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Presbyterian Night Shelter, in Fort Worth. https://journeyhome.org/.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019