Myrtle Powell Smith
Myrtle Powell Smith FORT WORTH--Myrtle Powell Smith transitioned from Earth and Life to Eternity and Glory. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Sat., June 6, Skyvue Memorial Gardens SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her son's, William Powell III (Lavern); Leslie Howard; daughter, Loretta Powell Williams; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
