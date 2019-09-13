|
|
N. Maurine Murphy FORT WORTH -- N. Maurine Hoock Murphy, 101, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 4409 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76133. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the Clifford Murphy Fund for Undergraduate Research, Department of Biology, University Advancement, P.O. Box 297044, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas 76129. Maurine was born May 16, 1918, in Anderson, Ind. She was the oldest of four children of William H. Hoock and Glenna Teeters Hoock. Maurine grew up on the family farm and after graduation from high school she attended Ball State University where she graduated with Bachelor degrees in nursing, history and home economics. Maurine married Clifford E. Murphy in 1940 and they moved to Fort Worth in 1948. She enjoyed a long career as a school nurse with FWISD. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and traveling. Maurine traveled extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as Europe, Scandinavia and Russia. She was active in Christ Lutheran Church and was the last surviving charter member of the congregation. Preceding her in death are her husband; parents; brothers, Harold and Earl; and her sister, Esther Marian. SURVIVORS: Daughters Marian (Leo) Newland of Fort Worth and Margaret (Richard) Rogers of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chase) Rogers of Chicago and Richard Rogers of Dallas; and good friends, Cheryl Godwin and Nancy Cerda.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019