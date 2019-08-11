|
Nancie Baldwin Day FORT WORTH--Nancie Baldwin Day, 82, of Grandview, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: A private burial was held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Texas. Nancie was preceded in death by her husband, Sheridan Day. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Lisa Day Wylie and husband, Michael, Walter Day, Steven Day and wife, Beth; grandchildren, Amanda Vaden and husband, Matthew, Gavin Peterson, Bailey Atchley, Zachary Day an wife, Enith, Connor Day and Madeline Day; great-grandchildren, Piper Atchley and Judy Atchley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019