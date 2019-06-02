Nancy Abernathy Davis FORT WORTH--Nancy Abernathy Davis, 88, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston, N.C. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 8, in Fallston, N.C. Nancy was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Shelby, N.C., to Thomas H. and Renner Brackett Abernathy. Nancy was a resident of Fort Worth for 56 years, where she was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, now affiliated with Benbrook UMC; Ridglea Chapter Order of the Eastern Star; served as mother adviser of Ridglea Rainbow Assembly; recipient of the International Rainbow Grand Cross of Color; former president of the Fort Worth Scottish Rite Auxiliary; Rithmah Temple Daughter of the Nile; and Trinity Chapter of American Business Women's Association. She was cafeteria manager at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic schools for many years and was employed by Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center before she retired. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; father of her children, Forrest A. "Red" Davis Jr.; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Emily Davis. SURVIVORS: Sons, George Davis and Forrest Davis III, both of Decatur, Texas; daughter, Rennetta O'Quinn and husband, Steven, of Kerrville; daughters-in-law, Laura Davis of Fort Worth and Becky Davis of Decatur, Texas; grandchildren, Allison and Allen Taylor, Benjamin and Kristi Davis, Annaliesa and Thomas Wallace, Carol and Kent Miller, Blake and Kayla O'Quinn, Drew and Jose Gomez, and Delaney Davis; and great-grandchildren, Tucker, Nancy Jane, Gunnar and Addie Taylor, Sierra, Ella and Grace Davis, Camille and Lane Wallace, Penny Miller, Heidi and Callahan O'Quinn, and Mason and Logan Gomez.



