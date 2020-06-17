Nancy Ann Ewing Cornelius FORT WORTH--NANCY Ann Ewing Cornelius, 82, passed into Heaven on Monday, June 15, 2020. SERVICE: Celebration of Life: Services will be private at Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: The family requests that memorials be given to the Arborlawn United Methodist Church Foundation, 5001 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76109 or the American Cancer Society. Nancy was born Nov. 2, 1937, to Ray and Gwendolyn Ewing in Frankfort, Kans. Her siblings include: Betty Ferris, Jerry Ewing and Laura Peppers. She married her high school sweetheart, Kay Cornelius in 1955. Nancy and Kay had three children, Debra, Tina and Kerry. Each of them had three children, for a total of nine grandchildren and there are currently nine great-grandchildren. Nancy was involved in the Benbrook Garden Club in the 1960's. She also participated in the Harmony Club of the Fort Worth Women's Society for many years. She was devoted to serving in various church organizations and also sang in the choirs of Arlington Heights United Methodist Church, Westcliff United Methodist Church and Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Singing was one of her talents that she shared with many over the years. Nancy and Kay enjoyed owning ranch land after retirement from Cornelius-Pierce Consulting Engineers, where Kay was a partner and Nancy was the administrative secretary. She often referred to the ranch as her "happy place" and we know she is at peace watching over it now. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra Kay and James M. Story, III. SURVIVORS: Husband of 65 years, Kay Cornelius; daughter and husband, Tina and John Briscoe; son and wife, Kerry and Jeanie Cornelius; and many family members and friends who love her dearly.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.