|
|
Nancy Ann Mapes FORT WORTH--Nancy Ann Mapes was called home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 83. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Nancy was born June 27, 1936, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Addkinson and Geneva Shoefstall; the love of her life, James L. Mapes; and a great-grandson. SURVIVORS: Children, Wanda, Shirley and her husband, Larry, Vernon Jr. and his wife, Tracie, Curtis and his wife, Angie; sister, Bobbie Hale; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020