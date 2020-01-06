Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Mapes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Mapes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Mapes Obituary
Nancy Ann Mapes FORT WORTH--Nancy Ann Mapes was called home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 83. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Nancy was born June 27, 1936, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Addkinson and Geneva Shoefstall; the love of her life, James L. Mapes; and a great-grandson. SURVIVORS: Children, Wanda, Shirley and her husband, Larry, Vernon Jr. and his wife, Tracie, Curtis and his wife, Angie; sister, Bobbie Hale; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three nieces.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -