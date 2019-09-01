|
Nancy Anne Angeles FORT WORTH--Heaven is welcoming on of the greats, Nancy Anne Angeles. She was an angel before she even left us on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. SERVICE: Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church. MEMORIALS: (); Community Hospice of Texas (www.chot.org); or St. Rita Catholic School Scholarship Program, 712 Weiler Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76112. A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. SURVIVORS: Husband, Fernando S.M. Angeles; children, James Fernando Angeles, Susan Angeles (Frankie Richards), Jennifer Angeles-Guest (Brian Guest), John Angeles (Lindsey), Stacey Angeles (Anto Boros); grandchildren, Christian Angeles and Edie Guest.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019