|
|
Nancy Anne Angeles FORT WORTH--Heaven just welcomed one of the greats! Nancy Anne Angeles - an angel even before she left us on August 30, 2019. SERVICE: Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to (Nancy Angeles Memorial Fund); Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Fort Worth, 76107; or St. Rita Catholic School Scholarship Program, 712 Weiler Blvd., Fort Worth, 76112. Originally hailing from Michigan, she was crowned "Twist Champion of Detroit" in her teens. For those lucky enough to have known her, you knew that she was truly one of the most comforting and sincerely compassionate humans, that consistently put others before herself. She lit up every room she entered with her infectious laughter and her ability to make everyone, even the grumpiest individual, smile. Known for: Her rouge, making a musical out of any word that comes out of your mouth, her passion for Hallmark movies, finding out you like something and then buying you five different versions of that item, spending hours at Costco, being the lover of only one diamond - Neil, her obsession with Buc-ee's and their restrooms, "You'll never find a cleaner bathroom!", her frog collection, cooking for over 50 people when only two are coming, being a secret hero by sneaking in charitable work behind everyone's back, being braver than Superman, her famous chocolate brownies (which got her son-in-law mistakenly detained at the Canadian border), loving her Golden Girls! And for being the best damn grandma, mom, wife, aunt, sister, friend and human anyone could ask for. We were more than blessed to have had her in our lives. The family would also like to thank the staff of the Community Hospice of Texas House at Huguley who took amazing care of her in her final days. Her final request is to the Hallmark Channel having Christmas movies during the holidays and the month of July isn't enough. Keep that going all year round! SURVIVORS: Her spirit is carried on by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Fernando San Miguel Angeles; her children that she raised with the greatest of patience, Jimmy Fernando Angeles, Susan Angeles (Frankie Richards), Jennifer Angeles-Guest (Brian Guest), Stacey Angeles (Anto Boros) and John Angeles (Lindsey); her grandkids, Christian Angeles and Edie Guest; siblings, Richard Hurford, Jim Hurford and Pat Nickol; and an extended family of relatives and friends from every walk of life. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Jackson Hurford Jr., and her parents, Jackson Hurford Sr. and Janet Hurford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019