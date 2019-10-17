Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-6263
For more information about
Nancy Murphy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy B. Newton Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy B. Newton Murphy Obituary
Nancy B. Newton Murphy FORT WORTH--Nancy Bernell Newton Murphy, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5513 Como Drive, with the Rev. Floyd Brooks officiating. Burial immediately follows in Rest Ever Memorial Park, Bryan, Texas. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. 2019, at Morris-Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Nancy was faithful member of the Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. She was the former Chair of Prencict 1120, she was awarded the Yellow Rose of Texas, she was the former Vice Chairman of the City of Fort Worth Community Development Council, she was awarded the Outstanding Women of Fort Worth and was a former member of the Como Neighborhood Association Advisory Council to and a former member of the Como Neighborhood Advisory Council. SURVIVORS: Loving and devoted children, Kenneth Murphy and Paula Murphy Jackson; two grandchildren; one god grandchild; three sisters; one brother; and a host of relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now