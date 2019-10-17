|
Nancy B. Newton Murphy FORT WORTH--Nancy Bernell Newton Murphy, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5513 Como Drive, with the Rev. Floyd Brooks officiating. Burial immediately follows in Rest Ever Memorial Park, Bryan, Texas. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. 2019, at Morris-Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Nancy was faithful member of the Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. She was the former Chair of Prencict 1120, she was awarded the Yellow Rose of Texas, she was the former Vice Chairman of the City of Fort Worth Community Development Council, she was awarded the Outstanding Women of Fort Worth and was a former member of the Como Neighborhood Association Advisory Council to and a former member of the Como Neighborhood Advisory Council. SURVIVORS: Loving and devoted children, Kenneth Murphy and Paula Murphy Jackson; two grandchildren; one god grandchild; three sisters; one brother; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019