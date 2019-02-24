Nancy Belle Godwin Alcorn FORT WORTH -- Nancy Belle Godwin Alcorn, 76, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Dear friend, Robert Schott, will be singing and leading the family and friends in celebrating Nancy's life. Memorials: Donations in her honor to your favorite animal rescue. Nancy was born April 22, 1942, to Willie Mack and Mabel Louise Godwin in Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Bobby M. Godwin. A talented musician from a very young age, she grew up at Rosen Heights Baptist Church where she served as an organist and pianist beginning at age 12. She then played for various churches for the next 50 years. She also performed with several stage bands and her happiest memories were musical moments. Nancy was a graduate of Northside High School and continued her education as she earned her BS from Texas Wesleyan and her MS from Texas Women's University. She remained in education as she taught school for 24 years in Tarrant County. She loved to travel and was most content on the road, in her RV, with a friend and her dogs. She was fortunate to be able to travel to many countries, islands and extensively in US. Her love of football was legendary with Cowboys and Aggies setting her gold standard. Skiing, racquetball and bridge were much valued ways to spend her time. SURVIVORS: Daughter and family, Trena Stegall Burden, Jeremy and Katie Burden Bass and Riley and Natalie Bass; son and family, Ryan and Cherie Alcorn, Jack and Nash Alcorn; one brother, Michael Godwin; niece, Sue Duckworth and family; and cousins, Charles and Betty Anderson and James (Bud) Patterson.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary