Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Crenshaw Frost CORPUS CHRISTI--On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Nancy-with-the-laughing-face looked cancer in the eyes, sneakily pulled out her infamous middle finger, and with a devilish glint in her eye declared, "not until the very last heartbeat." For over 25 years, she fought the big C, and while cancer may have won this final round, and though she never once set foot in a gym, Nancy Frost was the strongest person we ever knew. Not long after Nancy Crenshaw married William Frost, she had three children and surrounded them with unconditional love, casseroles, trips to the circus, summer camp, college, schnauzers, and countless opportunities to travel. Her love and counsel were not relegated just to her kids, as she had a profound ability to nurture manyoften while sitting on the backyard patio, eating a fabulous home-cooked meal, and emptying a bottle of wine or two (or three). While those of us who knew and loved her are going to miss Nurse Nancy, her passing will also have a particularly lasting effect on some who never met heras Danielle Steele will soon see a decline in book sales, Borden's buttermilk will now be back on the shelves at H-E-B, lack of Mentholatum sales may bring down the NASDAQ, the Dollar Store will once again have a full supply of readers, the Texas Gulf coast will see a resurgence in its oyster population, and the iPhone solitaire app may go belly-up now that 10,000 less games a year will be played by some woman in Texas on her "Google machine." Nancy is survived by more friends and family than we can afford to list here, but know that Alison, Karen, David, Charlie, Kim, Adrienne, Ashlyn, Connie, Mary Sue, Betty Rob, Cindy, Tamera, Ann, Cindy, Kim, Lynn, Mort, Scott, Athena, Duffie, her Mirador family, and the most phenomenal group of caregivers and Harbor Hospice reps who ever graced South Texas were with her physically, emotionally, and spiritually throughout her final days. If you can't join us in Corpus Christi for her memorial celebration at Mirador on July 6 at 2 p.m., we suggest you set Pandora to the Jimmy Buffett station, don a pair of crisp white pants, put on your brightest t-shirt, fix a margarita on the rocks (with salt), step outside at sunset, raise your glass to the sky, and while doing the happy dance, shout out loud, "It's a great day to be alive." She would love that. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the "Frost Scholars Program" at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, http://onlinegift.tamucc.edu/ Search Spotify for the "Nancy with the Laughing Face" playlist hosted by kfrost-6.



