Nancy Elenor Kelley FORT WORTH--Nancy Elenor Kelley, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 3205 Hamilton, Fort Worth, 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local animal shelter. Nancy was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 18, 1943, to D. L. & Mary Joe Kelley. Nancy was a lifelong Fort Worth resident and graduated from Poly High School in 1961. Nancy was a realtor for 20 years. Her wit and sass will be truly missed. Nancy loved attending church at Central Christian Church, playing the piano, spending time with animals, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Goodnight, Mama. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Del Kelley; and daughter, Lisa Williams. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Kelley Williams; grandchildren, Chelsea Collins, Courteney Collins, Mary Claire and her husband, Jason Gallegos, and William Collins. Nancy is also survived by her brothers, David Kelley, wife, Karen, Jim Kelley, wife, Harriett; previous husband, Carl and his wife, Jan Williams, whom she both loved dearly; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice for being so compassionate in our time of need and for taking such good care of Nancy. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

