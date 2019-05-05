Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Fort Worth
6455 Hilltop Drive, Suite 105
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 838-5100
For more information about
Nancy Kelley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Elenor Kelley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Elenor Kelley Obituary
Nancy Elenor Kelley FORT WORTH--Nancy Elenor Kelley, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 3205 Hamilton, Fort Worth, 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local animal shelter. Nancy was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 18, 1943, to D. L. & Mary Joe Kelley. Nancy was a lifelong Fort Worth resident and graduated from Poly High School in 1961. Nancy was a realtor for 20 years. Her wit and sass will be truly missed. Nancy loved attending church at Central Christian Church, playing the piano, spending time with animals, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Goodnight, Mama. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Del Kelley; and daughter, Lisa Williams. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Kelley Williams; grandchildren, Chelsea Collins, Courteney Collins, Mary Claire and her husband, Jason Gallegos, and William Collins. Nancy is also survived by her brothers, David Kelley, wife, Karen, Jim Kelley, wife, Harriett; previous husband, Carl and his wife, Jan Williams, whom she both loved dearly; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice for being so compassionate in our time of need and for taking such good care of Nancy. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now